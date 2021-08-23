Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline all wheel drive model launched

Skoda is launching an all wheel drive version of the Enyaq, the Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline and car comes with an 82kWh battery.

The new Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline comes with 265 PS (195 KW and it has a range of 303 miles, it has twin motors and is the most powerful Enyaq to date.

The 80x SportLine is fitted with a second electric motor that drives the front axle. The combined 195kW output of the front and rear motors means that the newest addition to the Enyaq iV range is also the fastest with a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. The 80x model also delivers significantly more torque than the standard rear-wheel drive SportLine model thanks to its twin motor arrangement. The combined torque figure for the 80x SportLine is 425Nm, which provides exceptional levels of agility and acceleration.

In terms of power consumption and range, the 80x SportLine has a WLTP range figure of 303 miles. Official consumption is 3.5 miles per kWh under WLTP test conditions. 80x SportLine models are equipped with 125kW rapid charging capability as standard, which means the newcomer can charge from 0-80% in as little as 38 minutes when connected to a 150kW+ DC rapid charger. A charge from empty to full will take around 13 hours on a domestic wallbox with an output of 7.2kW.

You can find out more details about the Skoda Enyaq 80x Sportline over at Skoda t the link below, the car will cost £46,610 in the UK.

Source Skoda

