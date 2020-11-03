Cruz Control Suspension Surf Cruisers shock absorbing skateboards

A new style of skateboard has been launched via Kickstarter designed to provide fluid turning and shock absorption thanks to its unique BoostPlate suspension technology. The cut, bent, heat treated BoostPlate is fitted to the trucks providing more give and clearance underneath the skateboard deck. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $209 or £162. If the Suspension Surf Cruisers Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Suspension Surf Cruisers project watch the promotional video below.

“We built the BoostPlate: a miniaturized suspension system for skateboards. We set out to build a better ride and created the first full board experience of its kind. We’ve tested and refined our BoostPlate suspension system looking for the perfect blend of smooth & surf, and we need your help in getting our Suspension Surf Cruisers into quivers around the world. “

“That floaty feeling of your surfboard gliding across the face of a wave is from the bouyant force of water up against your board – a feeling that surfskates should be replicating on land. BoostPlates suspend you off the ground, giving you fluid movements and seamless transitions between turns. A longboard feel in a cruiser set up – whether you ride with loose or tight trucks, suspension spring plates give you a responsive ride with a spring loaded rebound”

Both the Astro 30″ and Stellar 33″ skateboards are equipped with full board suspension. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Suspension Surf Cruisers crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

