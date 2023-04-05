SISU historical action war film premiers April 28

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming war film SISU which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide later this month and will be available to watch from April 28, 2023 onwards. SISU stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, and Onni Tommila. SISU is a historical action film written and directed by Jalmari Helander and takes place during the last days of World War II.

SISU Minefield film trailer

“During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. “

“While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies





