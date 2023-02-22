Sisu film from the studio behind John Wick

Lionsgate Movies has released another trailer for the new Finnish action film that is already available to watch in Finland and will soon be available worldwide. Sisu is a historical action film written and directed by Jalmari Helander and takes place during World War II. Unfortunately no official worldwide premiere date has been confirmed for Sisu as yet but you can expect plenty of action as it has been created by the studio responsible for creating John Wick. Sisu stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, and Onni Tommila.

Sisu film

“During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. “

“While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies





