Simply NUC SNUC Book laptops introduced from $1,294

Simply NUC has introduced a new range of SNUC Book laptops this month, expanding their range from small form factor mini PC systems into notebooks. The SNUC Book laptop range has been designed in collaboration with Intel and for systems are available at launch, all of which will start shipping during May 2020. SNUC Book laptop systems now available to preorder with prices starting from $1264 include the :

Cobolt 1660 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 Ti/Win10 Pro for $1294 and up

Cobolt 2070 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Win10 Pro for $1769 and up

“The Cobalt SNUC book is a new design collaboration with Intel, after interviews with groups of engineers and content creators yielded the features they liked most in a mobile workstation laptop. Give it a spin, and we guarantee you’ll see what we mean.

The featured NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q brings cutting-edge performance, combining real-time ray-tracing, AI, and Deep Learning Super Sampling(DLSS) for graphics processing that’ll keep you ahead of the curve. Paired with the narrow bezel 144hz 15.6 IPS display, you can be sure of a system that attractively showcases your work.”

Nemesis 1660 – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU/Win10 Home for $1264 and up

Nemesis 2070 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Win10 Home for $1739 and up

“SLEEK, FAST, AND POWERFUL – The Nemesis SNUC Book will get you immersed in your gaming experience. The featured NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 graphics card with Max-Q brings cutting-edge performance, bringing you right into the action. Turing architecture immerses you in incredible realism and performance in the latest games – The RTX combines real-time ray-tracing, AI, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for hyper-realistic graphics. Running the graphics through the narrow bezel 144hz 15.6 IPS display attractively showcases your games.

ENDLESS HOURS OF GAMING PERFORMANCE – Constructed in a magnesium alloy chassis for a thin, light but durable gaming laptop. The dual-fan cooling system gives maximum performance with minimal noise to keep cool and play longer. Gaming longer requires more power, Nemesis delivers up to 10 hours of battery life. Our new gaming laptop delivers amazing experiences because the design and build quality are fine-tuned for the gamer.”

For more information on the complete range and all configuration options jump over to the Simply NUC website.

Source : Liliputing : SN

