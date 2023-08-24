SIMPLS sling bag is water resistant and equipped with handy features

In a world where sustainability and functionality are increasingly becoming the norm, the SIMPLS sling bag emerges as a beacon of eco-conscious design. This over-the-body sling bag is not just a fashion statement, but a testament to the power of sustainable innovation. Crafted from 100% sustainable leather, with straps made from recycled fibers, this bag is a nod to the environmentally conscious consumer. It’s not just a bag, it’s a statement of commitment to the planet.

The SIMPLS sling bag is a testament to the beauty of simplicity and the power of low-tech design. It’s a bag that doesn’t discriminate, designed to complement all shapes and sizes without looking out of place. It’s a fusion of the best features from various bags, resulting in a low-tech sling bag that is set to become your everyday companion.

Early bird promotions are now available for the radical project from roughly $42 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We started Simplbeings with one mission in mind – creating a series of lifestyle accessories to better your adventures – without the complications. Our motto is to keep it simple and tackle sustainability carry by carry. Join us in our mission to create sustainable, ethical products that are both practical and stylish. Back our Kickstarter campaign today and be one of the first to own our amazing over-the-body sling bag.”

This bag is not just about aesthetics, it’s about intuitive functionality. It’s packed with clever features that provide quick, easy, and secure access to all your daily essentials. Whether it’s your wallet, air pods, keys, or passport, this bag is built ready for your daily commute and adventures.

What sets the SIMPLS sling bag apart is its simple, yet functional design. It’s the perfect size to carry your essentials without weighing you down. Its sleek, round-ish saddle appearance makes it a versatile accessory for any situation. Whether you’re commuting to work, exploring a new city, or just running errands, this sling bag has got you covered.

SIMPLS sling bag

“But that’s not all – our sling bag packed features that make perfect companion for your adventures. is also it the daily It has RFID security to keep your belongings safe from digital theft, water-resistant material to protect your valuables from the elements, and dedicated pockets and hidden compartments to keep your items organized and secure.”

The easy-to-adjust strap ensures a comfortable fit for anyone. It’s not just a bag, it’s a companion that’s ready to accompany you on your daily adventures. With the SIMPLS sling bag, you’re not just carrying your essentials, you’re carrying a commitment to sustainability and functionality. It’s a bag that’s ready for anything, just like you.

If the SIMPLS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the SIMPLS sling bag project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the sling bag, jump over to the official SIMPLS crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



