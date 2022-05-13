Silt deep-sea adventure game launches on PlayStation in June

A new indie game will be launching on the PlayStation platform in June, offering a “surreal deep sea adventure” in taking the form of Silt. Dom Clarke, Programmer at game developer Spiral Circus has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the new game that will be launching both on the PS4 and PS5 on June 1st, 2022.

“Dive into Silt’s harrowing ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries. Explore the dangerous waters, possess sea creatures, and solve puzzles to travel deeper into the darkness..”

Silt deep-sea adventure game

“Silt is a puzzle-adventure set deep within a harrowing ocean abyss, where you play as a lone diver searching the deep and exploring dangerous waters to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. But the diver has a secret. Harnessing an unusual power, you’ll be able to possess sea creatures that roam the ocean void, discovering new creatures and using their unique abilities to solve puzzles, traverse the environment, and make your way deeper into the darkness. With the game only a few weeks away, we wanted to share one of the processes we’ve developed to bring our artist Tom’s traditional ink-on-paper art from still imagery into an interactive game world.”

“Getting Tom’s artwork into the game would be the biggest technical challenge for us. It was essential that the game looked like one of Tom’s paintings and not like his art had been transplanted out of context into something else. The idea was to give Tom near total control over the look of the game right from inside the drawing program. This means control over composition, camera framing, tonal contrast, lighting, shadow, texture, fog, all the stuff he would just draw naturally if he were working on one of his pieces.

We had to find a way to let Tom do all this, while retaining the ability to reconstruct the whole thing in the game engine and make it interactive. We used layers in the drawing program to keep logical elements separated from each other, then wrote a script to churn through the layers and convert them into something the game engine could process.”

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals