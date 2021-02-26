Sifu Kung-Fu game with “immersive martial arts combat” launching later this year



Felix Garczynski from developers Sloclap, responsible for creating the unique Absolver game, has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about their new martial arts combat and Kung-Fu game Sifu, launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sifu will be launching sometime during 2021 and will offer players a single-player experience, inspired by martial arts movies, offering an “immersive adventure featuring deep and challenging gameplay”. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming new game which puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student who has dedicated his very soul to his quest for vengeance.

“The day of reckoning has finally come, and he will hunt down the murderers one by one without letting anyone get in his way. To overcome the odds stacked against him, he will rely on his Kung Fu skills, and on a magical pendant that revives him upon death. This magic has a cost though: our hero gets older every time he comes back to life. How long will you manage to survive before having to start his quest again? Is one life enough to have Kung Fu?”

Source : PlayStation Blog

