Shine portable wind turbine generates 40w of power

If you are searching for a portable power solution it might be worth checking out Shine a small portable wind turbine that is capable of generating up to 40w of power in winds from 8 to 28 mph. Equipped with an internal 12,000 mAh battery the compact wind turbine is small enough to fit in your backpack and can be easily set up wherever you may be.

The 40-watt ultra-compact wind charger can power any handheld USB device, including phones, tablets, lights, drones, cameras, GPS, speakers, e-readers, headphones, power banks, and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $351 or £260 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“From exploring coasts to navigating plains to scaling mountains, all you need to do is set up Shine and in under 2 minutes, you’ll have a wind generator to power your adventures. Charge phones, tablets, lights, cameras, and more with this small but mighty 40 W turbine. Power gear in real-time during the day or night, or rapidly store energy for later use with Shine’s internal 12,000 mAh Li-Ion battery.”

With the assumption that the Shine crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Shine portable wind turbine project view the promotional video below.

“The Shine Turbine is the ultra-compact, highly efficient, portable wind charger that lets you use the wind to rapidly create your own power to charge all your handheld devices – from your phone to your camera – anytime, anywhere the wind blows.”

“Access to renewable power off-grid is essential as electronics often require more charging power than portable batteries can provide. Without a reliable energy source, you can find yourself in vulnerable situations when your battery supply can’t be replenished. Whether you’re camping, canoeing, RVing, hanging at a cottage, or looking to prepare for an emergency, the Shine Turbine provides renewable power day and night, rain, cloud, or shine.”

