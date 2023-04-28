Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT unvieled

Shelbey is launching a new version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT and the car will be launched in Europe, this will be the company’s first production EV.

The car will geta number of upgrades over the standard car, this will include carbon fiber mirror caps and door trims, Shelby badgering, racing stripes, you can see more details about the car below.

Shelby American elected to offer 100 of the packages for the 2021-23 Ford Mustang March-E in honor of the Carroll Shelby Centennial in Europe only. As the first production version of an EV in the company’s history, it offers owners potential collectability.

“We elected to initially offer the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT only in Europe because sales of EV’s are growing much more rapidly there than in the USA,” said Aaron Shelby Board Member of Carroll Shelby International and grandson of the company founder. “And from 2016 to 2021, the number of public EV charging stations increased by 431 percent across Europe. It just makes good business sense for Shelby American.”

The Mustang Mach-E is available in 39 countries across the world for 2023, up from 22 in the vehicle’s first year. Ford has produced its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E since starting production nearly two years ago, a significant milestone as the company scales EV production to a rate of 600,000 annually by late 2023 and more than 2 million annually by 2026.

You can find out more information about the new Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT over at the Shelby website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Shelby





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals