Robotic pool cue calculates precise angles for the perfect shot

YouTuber Shane Wighton has once again created a unique device this time creating the robotic pool cue which is capable of precisely calculating the correct angle, weight and spin required for a perfect pool shot. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique automatic pool stick which can be used remotely by others thanks to its Internet connection.

“The setup employs a servo/linkage-controlled platform for precise aiming, and a pneumatic actuator that pushes the tip into the selected ball when ready. An Arduino board is implemented to fire the actuator via a solenoid valve, and it can increase or decrease pressure with two other valves based on gauge input. Computer vision is used to sense ball and cue position, and the system even projects alignment guides and predicted trajectories on the table itself.”

“An automatic pool playing robot – how hard could it be? Turns out harder than I thought. It took me quite a while to work through all the difficulties of this project but when it all finally came together is so worth it. To my surprise the most interesting aspect of this project is using the cue to play real games of pool over the internet. Let me know if you think twitch plays billiards would be worthwhile…”

Source : Stuff Made Here : Arduino Blog

