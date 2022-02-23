New Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay ahead of March 1st launch

Bartek Sawicki from developer Flying Wild Hog who are currently in the final stages of building the highly anticipated Shadow Warrior 3 game. Have today released some new gameplay footage to provide a glimpse of what you can expect from the mechanics of the game. Shadow Warrior 3 will be officially launching in a weeks time on March 1, 2022 and will be available to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One offering gamers a single player first person shooter built on the Unreal Engine 4.

Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay

“The Shadow Warrior series has always leaned into the concept that a melee weapon like our katana shouldn’t be thought of as a last resort when you run out of ammo but rather a lethal option in the arsenal that makes players risk getting closer in order to land devastating blows on demons.”

“The new game expands on that mechanic in a few ways including the ability to level up your katana to perform new attacks and creating a relationship between how you kill an enemy and the resources gained from each conquered monster. Striking down a demon with the katana will now yield ammo for your ranged weapons, while blasting them to bloody pieces drops health to patch yourself up and go in for more close-up combat. It’s a viciously fun cycle and we think it will keep players dancing between blades and bullets with each encounter.”

Source : PS blog

