Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew game demo now available

Get ready to plunge into a captivating pirate adventure as the demo version of Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew is now available for exploration during the Steam Next Fest. Experience a taste of the immersive gameplay and intricately woven plot provided by the full game, set to release on August 17, 2023, promises.

The demo version is freely accessible to all throughout Steam Next Fest from June 19th to June 26th. Brace yourself to commandeer your cursed pirate crew and embark on your first journey to the Lost Caribbean! Let’s delve a bit deeper into what the demo version of ‘Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’ offers.

You will be immersed in the initial stage of the game, providing approximately 2-4 hours of gameplay depending on your familiarity with the genre and your preferred playstyle. The demo is crafted to engage you with various missions spread across two islands and repeated ventures to the ethereal hub, the Red Marley ghost ship.

Simply follow the storyline, enjoy the layered missions and discover the eerie atmosphere of the Red Marley. Remember, this is only the beginning of a much larger narrative.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

“Welcome to the Lost Caribbean! In this stealth strategy game, join the Red Marley, a ghost ship with a living soul, and assemble a cursed pirate crew. Embrace their unique supernatural powers to defy the menacing army of the Inquisition, who stands between you and the mysterious treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai.”

Source : Steam



