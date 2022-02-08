Setta inspired by traditional Japanese sandals

The comfortable Setta fabric footwear has been inspired by traditional Japanese sandals and combines indigo dyeing with a modern style and easy to walk in design. Created by Enn Living Works based in Japan the Setta soft fabric sandals are now available to back via Kickstarter. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $113 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

Fabric sandals inspired by Japanese footwear

“The charming functionality of Japanese sandles setta are brought to life by using the traditional Japanese brand indigo dyeing Bushusho Aizome and the traditional textile sashiko fabric. These setta sandals not only have the look of setta sandals but are also packed with traditional Japanese culture, yet they are comfortable and easy to walk in even against today’s asphalt roads.”

If the Setta crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Setta Japanese style sandals project review the promotional video below.

“The deepness and warmth in the color of the indigo dye is called “Japan Blue” in various countries around the world. Also to fellow Japanese people, it is a special color that represents Japan. One theory is that indigo, which is used as a dye, is said to be the oldest dye in mankind. It is said that it was introduced from China to Japan via Korea about 1500 years ago.

Using indigo dye has been used for practically everything, like in kimono, work clothes, curtains at the entrance of shops, and household items in Japan, but with cheap synthetic dyes coming in, the amount of indigo that is produced in Japan has drastically dropped. We consider this traditional culture art to be a Japanese treasure that must not come to an end. We want to preserve the historical tradition of Japan in modern times. It is with that wish and hopes that we created these sandals.”

“Bushusho Aizome is undoubtedly a part of Japan’s traditional culture that it is proud of. Its trait is fermenting the indigo dye then dyeing it, using thread-dyed fabric. It calls for real manual labor where you unravel and loosen the thread by hand and dye while continuously checking it as you go.

The thread is dyed from the core, and when weaved a beautiful, natural stripe/streak that has some warmth to it called “aojima” is created. The texture of indigo dyeing natural materials is a sign of proof of the craftsmanship that can only be achieved by the time-consuming method that starts with dyeing the thread.”

Source : Kickstarter

