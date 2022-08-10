Gila performance sandal from $89

Noah Swartz and the team at Erem have created a unique performance sandal specifically created for outdoor adventures yet still offering a sustainable design. The Gila was designed using premium materials to prevent chafing in wet, dry and hot conditions, making it a go-to option for any desert adventure, from rafting down the river to long days on the trail. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing the all-new Gila: an adventure sandal that is crafted for performance, comfort, and sustainability. Other outdoor sandals are too heavy and lack adequate arch support. They’re abrasive in sensitive areas on the foot and become even more uncomfortable when they get wet. They have too much strapping and not enough grip. They don’t provide enough lateral support, and they’re difficult to adjust. The Gila is here to change all that.”

Gila performance sandal

Assuming that the Gila funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Gila performance sandal project watch the promotional video below.

“Intensive product testing has been a critical component of the Gila’s design process. After five rounds of prototyping, three rounds of field testing, professional laboratory testing, and no-holds-barred feedback sessions with desert rats, hiking and rafting guides, rock climbers, nature photographers, sandal sales professionals, foot health experts, naturalists and adventurers alike, the Gila sandal has come to fruition, which we are proud to present to you, first, on Kickstarter.”

“Erem delivers best-in-class desert performance gear, knowing that if it performs in the most extreme landscapes on Earth, it will outperform everywhere else. The beauty, vastness, and extremes of the desert invoke an unparalleled sense of adventure where people can discover and rediscover the deepest truths of what it means to be human – to be themselves – and what it means to live in concert with nature.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the performance sandal, jump over to the official Gila crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

