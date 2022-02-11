Bike inspired, limited edition premium rotary pizza cutter $360

If your pizza cutter could do with a little upgrade, you may be interested in a new bike inspired rotary pizza cutter created by industrial design student Samuel He based in Chicago. The ultimate limited edition pizza cutter features a sharpened stainless steel rotor, preventing any rest from appearing combined with full ceramic bearings that don’t need any lubrication. The pizza cattery is finished with a food safe thread locker and quick release blade removal. Above all else the Rotary pizza cutter is also dishwasher safe enabling it to be easily cleaned.

The Rotary Cutter pizza cutter has been designed to last a lifetime and to match the calibre of your bike. Featuring actual bicycle components the pizza cutters are handmade and you can choose from 2 different handle designs depending on the style of your bike and preference. A limited edition run of just 15 will be made so don’t delay

“Absolutely zero corners were cut when it came to making the only non-bicycle part in the assembly: the handle. Milled from a single chunk of 6061-T6 aluminum, this is as insanely premium as you can get.”

“Ever notice how well cycling and pizza go together? They’re both social activities – you ride in groups, and you enjoy pizza together with friends. I know for certain that others have noticed this too. Park Tool, the biggest bike tool brand even makes and sells a pizza cutter tool! Yet, and I mean no offense to companies targeting lower price points, why is it that all of these so-called bike-themed pizza cutters are nothing but gimmicky little toys compared to the caliber of the bikes they celebrate? (Google “bike pizza cutter” and you’ll see what I mean)”

If the Rotory Cutter crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Rotory Cutter premium rotary pizza cutter project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the premium project from roughly $360 or £267 (depending on current exchange rates).

“That’s what I set out to fix with the ‘Rotory’ Cutter – the world’s most premium bike-themed pizza cutter, made almost entirely out of bicycle components! The 3 core values of this project are: Utmost Quality – No corners cut. Premium parts/materials and designs that don’t compromise the premium feel in favor of cheaper manufacturing (see the handle down below). Handmade in-house by yours truly (with exception of the handle). – Purity of Form – No gimmicks, this is not a toy. This is as serious as a pizza cutter can get. If you’re an enthusiast cyclist who loves bikes and has spent thousands on your bike, why compromise for some cheesy little toy? This is the premium option that was previously unavailable. – Unhindered Functionality – This product was designed to work, and it does its job well. It is a functional piece of art.”

