Seatzac self-inflating chair is ready in just 60 seconds

If you find inflating your portable nylon chair little tricky while out and about, you may be interested in a new self inflating chair called the Seatzac. Constructed of a lightweight and durable material the self inflation process takes approximately one minute and the chair includes an internal power bank that can be used to charge your devices while out and about and away from the grid.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $55 or £43, offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Seatzac self-inflating chair Indiegogo campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Seatzac self-inflating chair project watch the promotional video below.

“SEATZAC is the leading brand in Europe when it comes down to air loungers. Most people loved our product but the feedback we got of our SEATZAC and traditional air loungers in general, is that people are not able to fill it very easy.”

“With this feedback from our customers, we developed the MR EZY-The patented and integrated air pump that can help you quickly inflate our SEATZAC products within 60 seconds.”

The MR.EZY chair is equipped with a small but handy 2,600 mAh lithium powerbank, allowing the chair to inflate 20 to 25 times its creators. Obviously that will change if you use it to charge your smartphone. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Seatzac self-inflating chair crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

