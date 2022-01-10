Self-cleaning automatic robot vacuum cleaner makes chores easy

If you could do with a little help around the home cleaning floors you might be interested in the self-cleaning and emptying robot vacuum cleaner from ROIDMI. EVA is a neat compact self-cleaning and self emptying robot vacuum cleaner and charging unit that allows you to easily maintain the floors in your home with a minimum fuss or interaction.

The robot vacuum cleaner not only vacuums your floor using a 3,200Pa section system but is also equipped with a pressurized mopping process, enabling you to clean both carpets and solid floors with one machine. The project has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 670 backers with still 22 days remaining.

Automatic waste disposal robotic vacuum cleaner

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $699 or £514 (depending on current exchange rates) offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price

“The breakthrough design of ROIDMI EVA is the combination of a dust collection base and an automatic mop cleaning module in one. The extra-large dust bag is big enough to collect dust for 60 days. The 4L large-capacity water tank separates clean water from dirty water. The self-cleaning feature on ROIDMI Eva can wash the mop automatically to keep it sanitary, before returning to the spot it left off to continue mopping and vacuuming. Also the soft wind feature helps to quick-dry the mop to prevent mildew and odor.”

Assuming that the ROIDMI EVA funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ROIDMI EVA robot vacuum cleaner project play the promotional video below.

“ROIDMI EVA comes with a mop self-cleaning system. It auto-detects mops’ dirtiness periodically and returns to the base for fast cleaning. It sprays the dirty mops with clean water by a built-in pump and the mops speedy spin to scrape against a washboard to remove captured dirt, which then passes through the absorption system before being stored as wastewater. After that, vortex strong wind will be blowing out to fast dry the mops automatically to prevent germs, bacteria, mildew and odor. Then, returns to the spot it left off to resume its floor cleaning duties once the self-cleaning process is done.”

“2-in-1 vacuum and mop, ROIDMI EVA wet and dry automatic robotic vacuum give you 2 ways to clean in 1 revolutionary robot. Support 3 modes – “vacuuming and mopping mode”, “vacuuming mode”, “mopping mode”. Multiple cleaning modes satisfy your different cleaning needs and handle different situations. 3200Pa high suction superpower leaves no residual dust. The 4-inch high-speed large mops cover the large floor perfectly without missing any corner. Moreover, the 12N pressurized large mops help to remove stubborn spots and stains from the floors in an instant.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robot vacuum cleaner, jump over to the official ROIDMI EVA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

