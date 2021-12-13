Amaxos robot vacuum cleaner and robot mop in one from €349

If you are like me vacuuming your floors is never very high on your to-do list, even though being a weekly chore that needs to be crossed off your list. If you are looking for a little extra help you might be interested in a new robot vacuum cleaner called the Amaxos. Built to provide consumers with a new generation of robot vacuum cleaner the 8 function wet and dry robot cleaner combines both vacuum and mopping technology in one small compact form factor. Equipped with a large capacity water tank for wet mopping and deep cleaning the robot is also equipped with strong suction power allowing it to quickly transition from one floor surface to another when needed.

Amaxos robot vacuum cleaner

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $401 or £297 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Do you have pets? Well, their presence makes our lives better but they can be messy roommates too, they add to our workload around the house with the amount of hair they leave behind. Yes, we all love our pets, but their hair shedding can be a major pain. A good robot vacuum will pick up loose crumbs and dust with ease, even the best robot vacuums can struggle and jam when it comes to shedding pets.

That’s because pet fur sticks to the fibers of the carpet and clings to the brush bar too but with our AX6 Robotic vacuum cleaner, you don’t have to worry about cleaning up after your pet. Amaxos AX6 has the juice to suck up anything in its path without getting tangled and clogged as a result. Say goodbye to cleaning, We’ve got you covered. Let’s help effectively reduce the effort and time you spend keeping your floors clean. We are creating easier ways to level up your cleaning.”

If the Amaxos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Amaxos robot vacuum cleaner project view the promotional video below.

“Laser Mapping Navigation Technology: Robot will intelligently navigate and map your home, allowing it to assess your interior and determine the most efficient cleaning routes. A powerful robot vacuum that’s packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly and better at mapping and navigating your home.“ Virtual Boundaries and No-Go Zones: You can set up virtual line boundaries or no-go zones to keep some areas of your house do not disturbed. Custom Cleaning: Clean your home in the way you wish, any time, any where. Prioritize the rooms of your home, pick a time or an area, clean it once or twice, just as you want.”

“Smart App & Voice Control : You can easily create a cleaning schedule and control the cleaning direction by your phone. In addition to app control, this auto robot vacuums support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience .The Robot cleaner features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities and 6 cleaning modes. This cleaning Robot is controlled via remote.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the robot vacuum cleaner, jump over to the official Amaxos crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals