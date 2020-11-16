Raspberry Pi Zero wireless security camera

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those looking to create a DIY home security camera system may be interested in a new tutorial published to the DIY Life website. Providing full instructions on how to use a Raspberry Pi Zero W mini PC together with the MotionEyeOS software to create a compact DIY wireless security camera.

“In this video, I’ll show you step by step how to build your own WiFi security camera, which is accessible over your local network or over the internet, using a Raspberry Pi Zero W and the Pi Camera. We’ll be using the MotionEyeOS operating system on the Raspberry Pi, which is mobile and tablet friendly. You can also set up motion detection, which triggers email notifications or take still images and timelapse movies.”

“A Raspberry Pi Zero W has been used for this project because they’re relatively cheap and compact, making them perfect to mount discretely around your home. You can set up a couple of cameras around your home for less than $100. The W version has built-in WiFi, so there’s no need for an external WiFi or Ethernet adaptor to connect it to your home network.”

The Pi Zero W has been combined with the official Raspberry Pi camera to provide an easy way to create a wireless DIY home security camera. You can also set to detect motion and email you notifications when movement is detected. As well as capturing still images and time-lapse movies, the Pi security camera can also be configured to upload media files to network storage locations or to cloud storage services if desired.

Source : The DIY Life : Adafruit

