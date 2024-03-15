Seat Arona FR Limited Edition starts at £27,480

The SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition introduces an appealing package for consumers in the UK, offering a blend of performance, technology, and style at a starting price of £27,480 OTR. This model is available with two powertrain options, both equipped with a 1.0 TSI engine delivering 115PS. Customers have the choice between a manual transmission and a DSG-automatic transmission, catering to a range of driving preferences.

One of the standout features of this limited edition is the introduction of a new Graphene Grey colour option, setting it apart from other models in the Arona lineup. This colour option adds an extra layer of exclusivity and appeal, likely to attract buyers looking for something unique in their vehicle’s appearance.

In terms of in-car entertainment and convenience, the Arona FR Limited Edition takes a significant step forward with the inclusion of a premium BeatsAudioTM sound system. This high-quality audio setup ensures an immersive listening experience for music and media lovers, enhancing the overall driving and passenger experience. Additionally, Park Assist is included as standard, underscoring SEAT’s commitment to offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that enhance safety and ease of use. Park Assist simplifies parking maneuvers, making it a valuable feature for urban drivers who frequently face challenging parking situations.

Considering these specifications and features, the SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition is positioned as a competitive option for those seeking a compact SUV that combines performance, technology, and style. The choice of powertrains, the exclusive colour option, and the inclusion of premium features as standard offerings make this limited edition an attractive proposition in the competitive UK market.

Source Seat