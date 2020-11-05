Scratch Day is a whole month this year

Parents or educators looking to teach children how to program, be interested to know that this year’s Scratch day is this year a full month providing plenty of resources on the basics of programming including tutorials, programmes and projects to complete using the Scratch app which is available through your browser or app. Scratch is designed especially for young people ages 8 to 16, but people of all ages create and share with Scratch. Younger children may want to try ScratchJr, a simplified version of Scratch designed for ages 5 to 7.

“This year, we’ve transformed Scratch Day into Scratch Month! The Scratch Team has organized a series of online Scratch activities throughout the month of May. We invite you to imagine, create, and share with others in the global Scratch community! To find out more, visit our Scratch Month page, which will continue to be updated throughout May.”

The Scratch app allows you to create Scratch projects without an internet connection, simply download the Scratch app from the Scratch website or the app store on your device.

“Scratch is a programming language and an online community where children can program and share interactive media such as stories, games, and animation with people from all over the world. As children create with Scratch, they learn to think creatively, work collaboratively, and reason systematcally. Scratch is designed and maintained by the Lifelong Kindergarten group at the MIT Media Lab.”

Source : Scratch

