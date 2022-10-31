Scorn Xbox FSR 2.0 console tech review

If you would like to learn more about Scorn, the new survival horror adventure game developed by Ebb Software, you will be pleased to know that team over at Digital Foundry have released a fabulous technical review. Providing a look at what do you can expect from the performance when playing Scorn on the Xbox series X|S consoles as well as more insight into the games FSR 2.0 technology. Scorn is also available as a single player game for PC and has been built on the Unreal Engine 4.

“Heavily inspired by Giger, Scorn is an absolutely beautiful game for Xbox Series consoles. Oliver Mackenzie assesses the game on both consoles, digging deep into image quality and performance where we get to see FSR 2.0 put through its paces on Xbox Series X.”

“Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.”

“Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.”

