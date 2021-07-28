Travel Sax 2 compact electronic saxophone

Musicians searching for a small compact saxophone may be interested in the aptly named Travel Sax 2 which has been specifically designed to provide a lightweight small electronic saxophone complete with internal synthesizer capable of creating over 70 different sounds. The Travel Sax 2 features an internal speaker, a MIDI controller and mini head phone jack allowing you to connect wired headphones and practice without disturbing others.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $522 or £387 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Travel Sax 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Travel Sax 2 electronic saxophone project watch the promotional video below.

“The lightest and smallest electronic saxophone in the world. Practice anywhere anytime without disturbing others! Este es el video presentación del Travel Sax 2, nuestro siguiente paso para revolucionar el mundo de los saxofones electrónicos. Lanzamiento de crowdfunding en Indiegogo. Descuentos para los primeros de hasta el 17%. Oferta limitada a los primeros 50 backers!! El Saxofón electrónico más ligero y pequeño del mundo. Practica cuándo y dónde quieras sin molestar a nadie!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electronic saxophone, jump over to the official Travel Sax 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

