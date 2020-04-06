Save 97% on the Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle

We have a great deal on the Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

You can save 97% off the normal price and get the Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle in our deals store for just $39.99.

A photographer without Photoshop is like a car without wheels. If you really want to create professional, polished images, understanding how to retouch images with Photoshop is a must. While Adobe’s image editing platform can be tricky for newcomers, professional Photoshop retoucher Marcin Mikus will show you what you need to know. From retouching landscapes to editing portraits, you’ll develop real skills that you can use to create polished images with Photoshop.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Mastering Curves in Photoshop CC

Photoshop for Photographers: Beginner to Professional

Creating LUTs in Photoshop: For Images & Videos

Photoshop CC: Adjustment Layers, Blending Modes & Masks

Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Zero to Pro

Lightroom & Camera Raw: Create Your Own Color Profiles

Mastering Selections & Masks in Photoshop

Photoshop CC: Color, Lights & Contrasts Mastery

Photoshop CC: Creative Working Techniques

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals