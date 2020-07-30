Save 94% on the Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle is available in our deals store for just $49.99, it normally retails for $867.

Hushed Private Phone Line: 1 Line (1000 Mins or 6000 SMS)

Keep your real phone number hidden while making calls and sending texts for work, dating, Craigslist sales, and more thanks to Hushed. You’ll use their simple and secure app to easily make calls on your second number (you’ll even choose the area code) without committing to another long, expensive phone contract. Customize your voicemail and use Wi-Fi or data to talk without expensive service charges. It’s true communication anonymity delivered.

Get a second phone number…to keep for life!

Choose from 100’s of area codes across the US and Canada (Toll-Free numbers not included)

Plan includes a yearly usage allowance of 6000 SMS -or- 1000 call minutes (worth in credits) that automatically renews each year

Add more minutes or SMS to your account at any time!

Make or receive calls & SMS with any other numbers within US or Canada (international calling/texting is not supported with this plan)

Hola VPN Plus: Lifetime Subscription

Hola VPN is one of the most popular VPN services in the world, with over 200 million users spread in over 190 countries worldwide. Hola VPN offers unlimited access to any website, application or content while keeping your activities safe, secure and private. Hola VPN overcomes geo-restrictions and other censorship and enables you to browse the Internet openly, implement any task securely and privately, and fully enjoy your favorite content from any place at any time with excellent performance and speed.

Unlimited access to your favorite censored or blocked websites

World’s fast unblocker using split-tunneling technology

Unblocks applications & websites from anywhere around the world

Unblock your favorite content servers for Netflix, BBC Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, HBO, ITV, Channel4, Amazon, ABC, RTE & more

Hide your IP address & enjoy full privacy and anonymity

State of the art encryption & security protocols: IKEv2/IPsec, PPTP/L2TP, DES3, AES256

Up to 5 devices per account

Ease of use & configuration

Unlimited traffic & connection speed

24/7 customer support

You can get your hands on this amazing deal on the Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals