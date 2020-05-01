Save 94% on the Design From Home: Creative Market Bundle

We have a great deal on the Design From Home: Creative Market Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 93% off the normal price.

The Design From Home: Creative Market Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, it normally retails for $600.

Many creatives are currently working from home. That’s why Creative Market has put together this bundle of 25 awesome products to keep you inspired and support all of your ongoing design projects. These products are specially handpicked to help you with whatever you’re working on. Whether you’re updating your portfolio, making a new website, practicing your lettering skills, teaching your kids how to work creatively, or even learning something new, this bundle has something for everyone. All products come standard with Commercial or Desktop licenses to fit all of your personal and business design needs!

Here is what is included:

9 Fonts

3 Scene Creators / Mockups

3 Powerpoint Presentations

5 Instagram Grid Templates

4 Procreate Brushes

1 Animated Texture

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Design From Home: Creative Market Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

