We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 91% on the Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle.

The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle is available in our deals store for just $25.

Salesforce trailhead is a learning experience platform that helps you with the skills you need to transform your company, earn credentials that grow your career and connect with a global movement of Trailblazers to continue learning together. This course bundle is for everyone who is new to Salesforce and wants to finish as an SF expert. It is intended as a starting point to equip yourself for a better future. With 7 full-blown courses, you will be equipped with the essential skills for your Salesforce journey.

Courses

Admin Beginner Trail: Learn the basics of Salesforce Admin Intermediate Trail: Explore building processes, data security, & more Admin Advanced Trail: Reach all star admin status by tackling more advanced Salesforce features Declarative Lookup Rollup Summary: Understand why & when to use DLRS in Salesforce Developer Beginner Trail: Leverage your existing development skills to build apps fast on the Salesforce Platform Developer Intermediate Trail: Take your apps to the next level with powerful integration & mobile tools Developing AppExchange App Trail: Roll up your sleeves and develop, package, & test your first AppExchange app

You can get your hands on this great deal on the Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals