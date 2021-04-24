Save 90% on the Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript

We have a great deal on the Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript bundle is available in our deals store for $19.99.

Would you love to learn coding and computer programming but it sounds super complicated? Do you hear the words HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or see long strings of code and your brain freezes over? We’ve cut through the jargon to bring you a refreshingly easy-to-use HTML, CSS, JavaScript for beginners course. This course will help you improve your problem-solving ability by being able to create codes, save time and money building your own website, create an app or game for your business or fun, and get a massive competitive edge in the marketplace. Access 47 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Improve your problem-solving ability by being able to create code

Save time & money by building your own website that is original, outstanding and professional

Create an app or game for your business or for fun

Get a massive competitive edge in the marketplace

See how web developers are making money

Earn an average of $47 per hour as a computer programmer

Speak the language that powers the web – computer code

International Open Academy International Open Academy is a leader in online learning and your one-stop-shop for professional development, personal growth, and goal fulfillment. They empower students to live the life they love by delivering diverse and easy to use courses right to your screen. From making a career change to exploring new hobbies or interests, they have courses to tackle a wide spectrum of life’s challenges.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript over at our deals store at the link below.

