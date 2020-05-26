Save 90% on the Accredited PRINCE2 Bundle

We have a great deal on the Accredited PRINCE2 Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 90% off the normal price.

The Accredited PRINCE2 Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $68.99, it normally retails for $743.

PRINCE2® is the world’s most widely-adopted method, used by people and organizations from wide-ranging industries and sectors, to manage successful projects regardless of type or scale. This bundle of accredited courses is designed to equip users with the know-how they need for successful project management. With a bunch of exam simulations, this package will help you get qualified and become immediately productive as a member of the agile/project environment.

Acccess 120 lectures & 35 hours of content 24/7

Understand the PRINCE2 method at Foundation level

Learn about the integrated elements of PRINCE2 (principles, processes, themes & project environment)

Understand the benefits & principles underlying a structured approach to project management

Help delegates to operate effectively w/ colleagues & managers within a structured project management environment

Prepare for & ace the Foundation qualification exam

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Accredited PRINCE2 Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals