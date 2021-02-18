Save 73% on the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch

We have an amazing deal on the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch (Red) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch (Red) is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 73% off off the regular price of $149.

You don’t need to spend hundreds on a brand name smart watch to get today’s most advanced functionality. This sleek and affordable version offers 15 best-in-class features to help support your busy lifestyle. To start, it monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, daily steps, and calories to make sure you have all the data you need to live a healthy lifestyle. Don’t worry: it’s waterproof and sweat-proof so it can handle anything you throw at it. Want to stay connected without your phone always in you hand? You can connect your watch to your smartphone and you’ll be able to control your music and calls, set alarms, and display the time, date, and week. It’s all the functionality you’ve been looking for at a price that hits the mark. Features of the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch (Red) include : Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.3-inch screen display

Adjust the brightness on the ultra clear 240×240 resolution

Specs Color: Red

Materials: plastic/glass

Product dimensions: 1.92″ x 1.35″ x 0.46″

Bluetooth 4.0 & above

Waterproof IP67

Screen size: 1.3″, 240×240 resolution

Battery: 180mAh

Functions: Time display Battery icon display Date & week display Standard sports functions (step, distance, calories) Heart rate Blood pressure detection Blood oxygen detection Sleep time screen Adjust screen brightness Music control Reminder function: call, SMS, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Alarm clocks Waterproof can wear while swimming Sports Activity Tracker by category Read text messages on the watch Free HeroBand III app

app Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Compatibility Android 4.4 or later

iOS 9 or later

