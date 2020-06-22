Save 60% on the Jam Audio Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

We have a great deal on the Jam Audio Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 60% off the normal price.

The Jam Audio Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are available in our deals store for just $39.99, they normally retail for $99.

Whether you’re going for a jog or simply wanna enjoy some tunes while running errands, these Live True Wireless Earphones by Jam Audio are perfect for you! Engineered with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, these true wireless earbuds produce crisp audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge—and without the hassle of tangled wires. The included charging case makes it easy to keep them powered on the go, giving you up to 15 full charges for 48 hours of playtime.

Ultra-light silicone is ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your ears for hours

Answer your phone without disconnecting your Live True earphones

Up to 3 hours of playtime in a single charge

Included charging case provides up to 15 charges for 48 hours of playtime

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Jam Audio Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

