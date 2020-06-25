Save 58% on the FamiSafe: 3-Yr Subscription

We have a great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 58% off the FamiSafe: 3-Yr Subscription.

The FamiSafe: 3-Yr Subscription normally retails for $119.99 and we have it available in our deals store for just $49.99.

Most half of kids, 3 years old and above, now have their own tablets and as they explore the digital world by themselves, potential risks like cyberbullying, sexual predators, and so on are just a few clicks away. FamiSafe lets you protect your kids in an all-around way. Control screen time, track activities, limit the use of apps, block inappropriate content, get instant alerts, and more. With up to 30 devices in one account, you can make sure your kids are developing good online habits and safe from the threats of the internet.

Here are some of the features:

Activity Report: Know which apps are newly installed or deleted, what apps are used & the time they spend

Know which apps are newly installed or deleted, what apps are used & the time they spend App Usage & Blocker: Set time limits or block specific apps for a certain period of time

Set time limits or block specific apps for a certain period of time Screen Time: Set a smart schedule at certain locations

Set a smart schedule at certain locations Web Content: Block inappropriate or unwanted websites by categories

Block inappropriate or unwanted websites by categories Parental Alerts: Detect disturbing content on social media apps & get instant alerts on suspicious texts

Detect disturbing content on social media apps & get instant alerts on suspicious texts Family Locator: View the history location that they have been to

System Requirements

Android 4.4 or later

iOS 9.0 or later

You can find out more details about this great deal on the FamiSafe: 3-Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

