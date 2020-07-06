Save 52% on the Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme Laptop 512GB (Certified Refurbished)

If you are looking for a rugged notebook we have a great deal on the Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme Laptop 512GB (Certified Refurbished) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme Laptop 512GB (Certified Refurbished) is available for $1,649.99 which is a saving of 52% off the normal price.
The Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme has been trained and tested for some of the world’s toughest jobs and most hazardous environments. Built smart and durable to ensure you never have to slow down. Featuring a 14″ resistive multi-touch outdoor viewable FHD display, you can have clear, optimal view in any situation. Pair it up with a fast Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB RAM, and huge 512GB storage. It also supports LAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity so you can work on your presentations and other important files on the go. This laptop is designed with a drop-tested exterior, IP-65 ingress protection, and QuadCool thermal management, so you can work just about anywhere.
- i5-8350U Processor: Boost your productivity w/ a fast-paced CPU performance
- Long battery life: Browse & stream for up to 13 hours
- 14″ display: Enjoy an immersive viewing experience & edit photos w/ precision
- 512GB SSD: Download & save your essential files on a generous hard disk capacity
- Windows OS Professional: Run popular, secured apps & programs best for your needs
- Tough exterior: Drop tested from 6ft for impact resistance & certified by IP-65 ingress protection
- QuadCool™ Thermal Management: Allows you to stay productive even in incredibly high temperatures
- Model year: 2020
What Does “Refurbished” Mean?
This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.
Specs
- Model number: 7424
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 14″H x 10″W x 2″D
- Weight: 7.6lbs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080) Full HD Touchscreen Display
- Intel Core i5-8350U Processor (Quad-Core, 1.7GHz, 6MB Cache)
- 32GB DDR4 System Memory
- 512GB PCIe Solid State Drive (SSD)
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
- Backlit Standard Keyboard and Touchpad
- 1MP Webcam and Integrated Microphone
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11AC and Bluetooth 4.2
- 6-cell Lithium-Ion Battery
- OS: Windows 10 Professional
- Energy Star compliant
- Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme Laptop 512GB (Certified Refurbished)
- Power cord
- AC adapter
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme Laptop 512GB (Certified Refurbished) over at out deals store at the link below.