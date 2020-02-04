Save 42% on the KeepSolid Private Browser: Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal on the KeepSolid Private Browser: Lifetime Subscription in our deals store today, you can save 42% off the normal price.

The KeepSolid Private Browser: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $29 it normally retails for $50.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Make your web surfing safe and truly incognito with KeepSolid’s Private Browser, the cybersecurity solution that protects your browsing data and delivers next-level anonymity online. Being an alternative to Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, Private Browser features built-in VPN technology that masks your real IP address and encrypts traffic. You can count on AES-256 traffic encryption to keep your browsing movements private, and unlike other solutions, KeepSolid doesn’t compromise your browsing speed for security. You can enjoy lightning-quick browsing with unlimited connection speeds and reliable servers in 70+ locations around the world.

Enjoy truly incognito web surfing & top-notch protection on any public WiFi hotspot

Browse safely w/ military-grade encryption of your personal data

Surf with unlimited connection speeds & traffic bandwidth

Connect to VPN servers in 70+ locations globally

Enjoy easy access to geo-restricted internet content

Protect up to 5 devices simultaneously

You can find out more details about this great deal on the KeepSolid Private Browser: Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals