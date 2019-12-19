Save 40% on the Finimize Finance Simplified: 1 Yr Subscription

We have a great deal on the Finimize Finance Simplified: 1 Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 40% off the normal price.

The Finimize Finance Simplified: 1 Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $35.99 it normally retails for $59.99.

Whether your finances are getting out of hand or you want to improve your financial savvy, Finimize provides you with all the tools and information you need. Putting the power in your hands, this app provides live news on financial markets, written by their own experts who come from Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and other top financial institutions. The Finimize community includes high-profile investors, CEOs, passionate young professionals, and ambitious students. Learn about an investment topic, stay up to date via jargon-free news, and pick the right investment provider for you based on the reviews of the reliable Finimize community!

Get expert insights and in-depth analysis – in both audio and text – from an experienced team of former Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, and Fidelity analysts

Stay up-to-date: Easy to read updates & expert analysis on financial markets and cryptocurrencies

Explore everything you need to know about the world of finance – from investing in China to how Netflix works – with our expansive range of deep-dive Packs

Read real user reviews: See what other users think of investment providers

Stay up to date with the latest goings-on around the globe with the Daily Brief, as well as regular stories about potentially market-moving events

When you sign up to Finimize, you’ll join a community of over 500,000 people – and be the first to hear about all the latest premium events and offers

App for iOS: Have a guide to finance in your pocket, in-text & audio

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Finimize Finance Simplified: 1 Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals