Reminder: Save 31% on the GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger

GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger

Just a quick reminder about our great deal on the GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger is available in our deals store for $19.99, that’s a saving of 31% off off the regular price of $28.

The GRAVITIS™ uses wireless charging technology to charge your devices, cord-free. Gravity keeps your phone in place while you’re driving and charging up. For effortless navigation and one-touch control, use the GRAVITIS™ every time you’re on the road. This charger is compatible with any device that supports Qi wireless charging and charges your device from 2 to 3 hours. Have this charger ready whenever you hit the road by easily putting it in your car’s air vent.

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 4.5″H x 4.5″L x 3.8″W
  • Qi wireless charger
  • Fits most vehicles’ air vents
  • Charging time: 2 to 3 hours
  • Input: 5V/2A
  • Output: 5V/1A

Compatibility

  • Qi-enabled devices

Included

  • GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger (Black)
  • Micro USB power cord

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

