Save 25% on the Rocketbook Everlast Mini: 2-Pack

Are you looking for the perfect pocket-sized Rocketbook to fit all of your note-taking needs? The Everlast Mini notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional pocket-sized notebook, the Everlast Mini is endlessly reusable and pairs with the Rocketbook app to connect to all of your favorite cloud services. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water… and the notebook erases like magic. Get your own notebook-for-life with Rocketbook!

Patented, futuristic technology while keeping an authentic pen & paper feel

Reuse paper pages by writing w/ the Pilot FriXion in & wiping it clean with water and cloth

Use the free Rocketbook app to configure popular cloud services as your scan destinations

Start scanning your notes, to-do lists & out-of-this-world ideas

