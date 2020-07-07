Save 19% on the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight

We have a great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 19% off the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight.
The Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $45.95, it normally retails for $56.95.
The RovyVon® Aurora A7 has a max output of 550 lumens and is made of polycarbonate combined fluorescence powder which makes the A7 glow in the dark. The UV sidelight means there’s no need for an external light source to make the body glow, and the white sidelight could be used as a reading light or flash beacon light.
- Blue luminous body glows in the dark, lightweight & durable
- Utilizes CREE XP-G3 S5 LED with 550 lumens max
- Micro USB charging with indicator, fully charged in 45 minutes
Specs
- Materials: polycarbonate GITD blue
- Size: Ø0.57” x 2.16”L
- Weight: 0.416oz
- Battery: 130mAh 501030 lipo rechargeable
- Recharge: Micro USB
- Charging time: 45 minutes
- Max runtime: 30 hours @ white flash (sidelight)
- Beam distance: 80 meters
- Front LED
- Momentary ON: Press and hold, release to turn off
- Constant ON: Double click
- Switch mode: Click to cycle through Low-Med-High-Strobe
- Side LED
- Turn ON: Triple click
- Switch mode: Click to cycle through White-White flash
- Quad click to activate the UV
- OFF: long press for 0.5 second
- Manufacturer’s 2-year warranty
Includes
- Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight
- SS pocket clip
- Beaded chain
- USB cable
- User manual
- Warranty card
You can find out more details on this great deal on the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight over at our deals store at the link below.