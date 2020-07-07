Save 19% on the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight

We have a great deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 19% off the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight.

The RovyVon® Aurora A7 has a max output of 550 lumens and is made of polycarbonate combined fluorescence powder which makes the A7 glow in the dark. The UV sidelight means there’s no need for an external light source to make the body glow, and the white sidelight could be used as a reading light or flash beacon light.

Blue luminous body glows in the dark, lightweight & durable

Utilizes CREE XP-G3 S5 LED with 550 lumens max

Micro USB charging with indicator, fully charged in 45 minutes

Specs Materials: polycarbonate GITD blue

Size: Ø0.57” x 2.16”L

Weight: 0.416oz

Battery: 130mAh 501030 lipo rechargeable

Recharge: Micro USB

Charging time: 45 minutes

Max runtime: 30 hours @ white flash (sidelight)

Beam distance: 80 meters

Front LED Momentary ON: Press and hold, release to turn off Constant ON: Double click Switch mode: Click to cycle through Low-Med-High-Strobe

Side LED Turn ON: Triple click Switch mode: Click to cycle through White-White flash

Quad click to activate the UV

OFF: long press for 0.5 second

Manufacturer’s 2-year warranty Includes Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight

SS pocket clip

Beaded chain

USB cable

User manual

Warranty card

