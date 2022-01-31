O-BOY worldwide satellite rescue watch from €265

If you like adventuring into uncharted territories around the world or just like the peace of mind that you can call for a rescue if needed. You may be interested in a new wearable satellite rescue watch called the O-BOY. Capable of providing worldwide coverage and up to $50,000 of rescue insurance the watch provides access to 3 safety services and has been designed by a team of engineers based in Brussels, Belgium.

The O-BOY is the world’s first rescue wristwatch that uses private satellite constellation to send custom messages, track points and SOS messages which is not limited to LTE and cellular networks. The patented technology features embedded omnidirectional antennas and insurance via a RescueMe subscription. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $298 or £221 (depending on current exchange rates).

Satellite rescue watch

“Helping you push the limits of your freedom and enjoy your outdoors activities without having to trade off your safety: O-BOY will get you help, anytime, anywhere. Freeing you from the constant interferences: O-BOY is designed to send data, not to receive them. Whereas users are accustomed to permanent mobile connection, and often heavily rely on it in case of emergencies, the constant noise involved might be just what they want to escape from when they retreat to the outdoors. O-BOY seeks to bridge the gap between this growing need for freedom on the one hand and the safety net of connectivity on the other hand.”

If the O-BOY crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the O-BOY satellite rescue watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“O-BOY is the result of the merger between a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and a wristwatch, but with the flexibility of tailor-made messages and tracking options. O-BOY can be worn all the time, whether you’re out running, on the slopes or casually going on with your day. Classic rescue devices, such as satellite phones and personal locator beacons (PLB) often come in a bulky shape, that need to be carried around in a backpack or attached to a piece of clothing. O-BOY has managed to integrate an omnidirectional transmitter antenna in a light weight (40 grams) wrist-wearable (50mm diameter) and our technological prowess has officially been granted a U.S. patent! “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the satellite rescue watch, jump over to the official O-BOY crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals