Samsung’s One UI 2.5 lands on the Galaxy A50s

One UI 2.5Samsung has released their One UI 2.5 software update for the galaxy A50s smartphone, the update brings a range of new features to the device.

The One UI 2.5 software update comes with the firmware version A507FNXXU5CTK3 and it has been released in Vietnam so far.

The update also includes the Android security patch for the month of November, this fixes a number of vulnerabilities in Google’s Android OS and also some vulnerabilities in Samsung’s own software.

You can check to see if the update is available for your device from the Settings menu on the handsets, it is expected to be made available in more countries soon.

