Samsung’s ECG Monitor app gets FDA approval

Samsung has announced that its ECG app for their Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 has received FDA approval in the USA.

Samsung has said that the new electrocardiogram tool will soon be available through the Samsung Health Monitor app in the US on those two devices.

This tool recently received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will soon be available through the Samsung Health Monitor app when connected to a compatible Galaxy smartphone. The new ECG Monitor app allows users to monitor their heart rhythm for irregularities, scanning for signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).3

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug your wrist. Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib.

