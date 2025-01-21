Samsung’s AI-Powered Display Revolutionizes Education at Bett 2025

Samsung has introduced its latest innovation in education technology: the WAFX-P AI-powered interactive display. Designed to enhance learning environments, this innovative display integrates advanced hardware with artificial intelligence to create smarter, more collaborative classrooms. At the heart of this innovation is the Samsung AI Assistant, which offers tools like real-time transcription, AI-generated lesson summaries, and intuitive search capabilities. These features aim to simplify lesson planning for educators while making learning more engaging and accessible for students.

The WAFX-P interactive display features a sleek, modern design that seamlessly blends into any classroom setting. Its high-resolution display and advanced touch technology provide a responsive and immersive user experience, allowing students and teachers to interact with content in a more natural and intuitive way. The display’s built-in 4K camera, microphone, and 20-watt speaker assist seamless video conferencing and remote learning, ensuring that students can stay connected and engaged regardless of their location.

One of the most impressive features of the WAFX-P is its AI-powered search functionality. Using the innovative “Circle to Search” tool, users can simply draw a circle around any object or text on the screen, and the AI Assistant will instantly provide relevant information, images, and videos related to the selected content. This feature encourages curiosity and exploration, allowing students to dive deeper into topics and discover new connections between ideas.

Empowering Educators with AI-Generated Insights

In addition to its student-facing features, the WAFX-P interactive display offers a range of tools designed to support educators in their lesson planning and delivery. The AI-generated lesson summaries provide concise overviews of key points and discussion topics, helping teachers to quickly review and reinforce important concepts. The real-time transcription feature automatically converts spoken words into text, making it easier for teachers to capture and share important insights from class discussions.

The WAFX-P also includes a powerful file converter tool, which allows educators to easily convert documents, presentations, and multimedia files into various formats for seamless sharing and collaboration. This feature streamlines the process of creating and distributing educational materials, saving teachers valuable time and effort.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung WAFX-P interactive display is available in three sizes: 65″, 75″, and 86″. Pricing details will vary depending on the size and region, but Samsung has positioned this product as a premium solution for educational institutions. The display is expected to be available globally through Samsung’s authorized distributors and partners following its debut at Bett 2025.

Specifications

Display Sizes: 65″, 75″, 86″

65″, 75″, 86″ AI Features: Circle to Search, AI Summary, Live Transcript

Circle to Search, AI Summary, Live Transcript Hardware: Neural Processing Unit (4.8 trillion operations/second), Octa-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Neural Processing Unit (4.8 trillion operations/second), Octa-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD Display Brightness: 450 nits

450 nits Multimedia Features: Built-in 4K camera, microphone, 20-watt speaker

Built-in 4K camera, microphone, 20-watt speaker Operating System: Android 15

Android 15 Additional Software: Smart Note-On, File Converter

Smart Note-On, File Converter Google EDLA Certification: Seamless integration with Google Classroom and Google Drive

Versatile Applications Beyond Education

Beyond its AI-powered features, the WAFX-P interactive display offers tools that could benefit corporate training, remote work, and hybrid learning environments. Its multimedia capabilities and seamless integration with Google services make it a versatile solution for any organization looking to enhance collaboration and productivity.

In corporate settings, the WAFX-P can be used to assist engaging training sessions, interactive presentations, and brainstorming workshops. The display’s intuitive interface and powerful AI tools enable teams to collaborate more effectively, whether in-person or remotely. The real-time transcription and AI-generated summaries can help capture key insights and action items from meetings, ensuring that everyone stays informed and aligned.

For remote work and hybrid learning environments, the WAFX-P’s built-in 4K camera, microphone, and speaker provide a high-quality audio-visual experience, making it easy for participants to stay connected and engaged. The display’s compatibility with popular video conferencing platforms ensures seamless integration with existing communication tools, while its file converter and sharing features simplify the process of collaborating on documents and presentations.

Investing in the Future of Education and Collaboration

Samsung’s WAFX-P AI-powered interactive display represents a significant step forward in the evolution of educational technology. By combining innovative hardware with advanced artificial intelligence, this innovative solution empowers educators and students to create more engaging, collaborative, and effective learning experiences.

As educational institutions and businesses alike seek to adapt to the changing landscape of learning and work, investing in technologies like the WAFX-P can help ensure that they remain at the forefront of innovation. Whether for education or business, Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible ensures that the WAFX-P interactive display is a forward-thinking investment in the future of collaboration and learning.

