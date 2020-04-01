Samsung wins new 2020 Energy Star Award

Samsung has announced that it has won a new 2020 Energy Star Award, the company has won this years ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award.

This is the seventh time Samsung has won this award and the 12th Energy Star Award that the company.

This is Samsung’s 12th Partner of the Year recognition and 7th time achieving the Sustained Excellence Award for its environmental stewardship exhibited through producing energy-efficient appliances and technology as well as for engaging customers, employees and students about the value of environmental protection and energy savings. For Samsung, ENERGY STAR is also a symbol of economic development and investment in the U.S. manufacturing base. At the state-of-the-art facility in Newberry, SC, every washer produced is ENERGY STAR-certified. This includes innovative front load and top load machines that not only save energy but deliver time savings, increased capacity, stronger cleaning performance and stylish design.

“Samsung takes its responsibility to care for our communities and environment seriously and values our partnership with ENERGY STAR,” said Shane Higby, Vice President for Home Appliance Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “While many of the company’s efforts around energy efficiency are focused on manufacturing of home appliances, our work also extends to product training efforts as well as investments in environmental education initiatives. Samsung remains committed to energy efficiency innovation while minimizing our environmental impact.”

You can find our more details about the latest Energy Star award over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals