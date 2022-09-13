Samsung wins 42 Awards at the International Design Excellence Awards

Samsung has announced that it won a total of 42 awards at the International Design Excellence Awards 2022.

The company won two golds, five silvers, one bronze, and 34 finalists at this year’s International Design Excellence Awards.

IDEA is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards programs held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), founded in 1980, to acknowledge achievements in industrial design. This year, IDEA has chosen winners in 20 categories, including Home, Consumer Technology, Digital Interaction and Design Strategy. Key criteria for evaluation also include Design Innovation, Benefit to User, Benefit to Society and more.

Samsung’s product design reflects the company’s changing values and innovative technology. The interactive, region-specific and advanced designs were recognized to be progressive and diverse.

“It is important to provide an optimized experience for changing consumer values and lifestyles,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics. “We will constantly strive to provide sustainable experiences with creative innovations for our customers.”

The Bespoke US Kitchen Package (Bespoke US Kitchen Package & Bespoke FDR RF8000B), a home appliance package including refrigerator, oven-range, microwave and dishwasher available in the North America region, was one of two Gold award winners. Based on the Bespoke philosophy that caters to the preference of users, the package provides an integrated design experience that emphasizes harmony in the kitchen space.

You can find out more details abut all of the awards won by Samsung at the International Design Excellence Awards at the link below.

Source Samsung

