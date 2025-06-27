Samsung Wallet: Your New Digital Key for Mercedes-Benz

Samsung Wallet is set to transform the way Mercedes-Benz owners interact with their vehicles. Starting in July 2025, Galaxy smartphone users will be able to lock, unlock, and even start their Mercedes-Benz vehicles using the Samsung Wallet Digital Key. This innovative feature eliminates the need for physical keys, offering a seamless and secure way to access vehicles directly from a smartphone.

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key is part of Samsung’s broader vision to integrate innovative technology into everyday life. By leveraging Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and rigorous EAL6+ security standards, the digital key ensures precise functionality and robust protection against unauthorized access. This makes it a catalyst for drivers seeking both convenience and peace of mind.

The integration of the digital key into the Samsung Wallet app streamlines the user experience, allowing Mercedes-Benz owners to manage their vehicle access alongside other essential items such as payment methods, loyalty cards, and identification documents. This consolidation of services within a single, secure platform represents a significant step forward in the evolution of mobile technology and its application in the automotive industry.

Convenience Meets Security

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key offers more than just vehicle access. Users can securely share their digital keys with friends or family, granting or restricting access as needed. This feature proves particularly useful for families sharing a vehicle or for owners who frequently lend their cars to others. The ability to customize access permissions ensures that vehicle owners maintain control over who can enter and operate their Mercedes-Benz.

Additionally, if a smartphone containing the digital key is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or delete the key via the Samsung Find service. This added layer of security provides peace of mind, knowing that even if a device falls into the wrong hands, the vehicle remains protected. With biometric or PIN-based authentication, Samsung Wallet ensures that every interaction remains private and secure.

The collaboration between Samsung and Mercedes-Benz in developing the digital key functionality demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation, security, and user-centric design. By combining their expertise in mobile technology and automotive engineering, the two companies are setting a new standard for vehicle access and management.

Seamless Integration with the Galaxy Ecosystem

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key is designed to work seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing users to manage their vehicle access alongside other connected devices and services. For example, users can easily share their digital key with a family member’s Galaxy smartphone, or even access their vehicle using a compatible Galaxy smartwatch.

This integration extends beyond just vehicle access. With Samsung’s SmartThings platform, users can control various aspects of their Mercedes-Benz vehicle, such as climate control, navigation, and entertainment systems, all from their Galaxy smartphone. This level of connectivity and control enhances the overall driving experience, making it more convenient, personalized, and enjoyable.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to evolve, the integration of the Samsung Wallet Digital Key into the Galaxy ecosystem represents a significant step forward in the convergence of mobile technology and the automotive industry. By leveraging the power of connected devices and services, Samsung and Mercedes-Benz are paving the way for a more seamless and efficient future of transportation.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key for Mercedes-Benz vehicles will begin rolling out in select regions starting in July 2025. Users will need to register their digital key through the Mercedes me application. While pricing details for this feature have not been disclosed, it is expected to be available for select Mercedes-Benz models.

The gradual rollout of the digital key functionality allows Mercedes-Benz and Samsung to ensure a smooth and reliable implementation, while also giving users time to familiarize themselves with the new technology. As more regions and vehicle models are added, the adoption of the Samsung Wallet Digital Key is expected to grow, setting a new standard for vehicle access and management.

Specifications

Compatibility: Select Mercedes-Benz vehicles (starting July 2025)

Select Mercedes-Benz vehicles (starting July 2025) Technology: Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and EAL6+ security standards

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and EAL6+ security standards Features: Lock, unlock, and start vehicles; share digital keys with others

Lock, unlock, and start vehicles; share digital keys with others Security: Biometric or PIN-based authentication; remote lock/delete via Samsung Find

Biometric or PIN-based authentication; remote lock/delete via Samsung Find Integration: Works within the Samsung Wallet app and Galaxy ecosystem

Explore More Possibilities

For those interested in the Samsung Wallet Digital Key, other features of Samsung Wallet may also be worth exploring. The app allows users to store payment methods, identification cards, and more, all within a secure and easy-to-use interface. This consolidation of essential items and services within a single platform offers users unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Additionally, the Galaxy ecosystem offers a range of connected devices and services designed to simplify and enhance everyday life. From smartwatches and earbuds to tablets and smart home appliances, Samsung’s portfolio of products works seamlessly together to create a more connected, efficient, and enjoyable user experience.

As technology continues to evolve, the integration of the Samsung Wallet Digital Key into Mercedes-Benz vehicles represents just one example of how mobile innovation is transforming the way we interact with the world around us. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a luxury car owner, Samsung Wallet is paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.

