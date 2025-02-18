Samsung Wallet Now Supports Digital Keys for Volvo and Polestar

Samsung has taken a significant step forward in the realm of connected technology with the introduction of its Digital Key feature for select Volvo and Polestar vehicles. This innovative feature, integrated into the Samsung Wallet, allows users to lock, unlock, and even start their cars using their Galaxy smartphones. By eliminating the need for a physical key, the Samsung Wallet Digital Key offers a seamless and secure driving experience for Galaxy users.

The Digital Key operates through three advanced technologies: Ultra-wideband (UWB) for hands-free access, Near Field Communication (NFC) for tap-to-unlock functionality, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for remote control. This flexibility ensures that users can interact with their vehicles in a way that best suits their needs. Additionally, the ability to share Digital Keys with friends and family adds a layer of convenience, making it easier than ever to manage vehicle access.

The integration of the Digital Key into the Samsung Wallet app streamlines the user experience, allowing for seamless management of car access alongside other essential items such as payment cards, loyalty cards, and identification documents. This consolidation of services within a single app reduces the need for multiple applications and physical items, making everyday life more efficient and convenient.

Unmatched Security for Peace of Mind

Security is at the forefront of the Samsung Wallet Digital Key. The feature meets EAL6+ certification standards, the highest level of security for smart devices, ensuring robust protection against unauthorized access. UWB technology, standardized by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), further enhances security by providing precise and reliable communication between the smartphone and the vehicle.

In the event of a lost or stolen device, users can remotely lock or delete their Digital Key through Samsung Find, ensuring that their vehicle remains secure. Biometric and PIN-based authentication within Samsung Wallet adds another layer of protection, guaranteeing that only authorized users can access the Digital Key.

The combination of advanced security measures and user-friendly features demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to delivering innovative technology that prioritizes both convenience and safety. By addressing potential security concerns head-on, Samsung instills confidence in users, allowing them to fully embrace the benefits of the Digital Key without compromising the security of their vehicles.

Availability

The Samsung Wallet Digital Key functionality is rolling out this month for select Volvo and Polestar vehicles. Availability spans multiple regions, including Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. While the feature is included as part of the Samsung Wallet app for Galaxy users, compatibility is limited to specific vehicle models and regions. Users are encouraged to check with their local Volvo or Polestar dealership for detailed information on supported models and any potential costs associated with allowing the feature.

As the Digital Key technology continues to evolve and gain traction, it is expected that more vehicle manufacturers will adopt this feature, expanding the range of compatible models and increasing accessibility for users worldwide. The collaboration between Samsung and leading automotive brands like Volvo and Polestar sets a precedent for future partnerships, paving the way for widespread adoption of digital key solutions across the industry.

Specifications

Digital Key Technologies: Ultra-wideband (UWB), Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Ultra-wideband (UWB), Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Security Certification: EAL6+ certification standards

EAL6+ certification standards Compatibility: Select Volvo and Polestar vehicles

Select Volvo and Polestar vehicles Regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia

Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Device Integration: Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones Additional Features: Remote lock/delete via Samsung Find, biometric and PIN-based authentication

Explore More with Samsung Wallet

Beyond the Digital Key, Samsung Wallet offers a comprehensive platform for managing payment methods, identification cards, and more. With defense-grade security from Samsung Knox and seamless integration across the Galaxy ecosystem, the app is designed to simplify and secure everyday activities. For those interested in exploring more about connected technologies, Samsung’s ecosystem also includes smart home integration, wearable devices, and advanced payment solutions, making life more convenient and connected than ever before.

As technology continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with connected devices. The introduction of the Digital Key feature in Samsung Wallet is just one example of how the company is shaping the future of mobility and enhancing the user experience through seamless integration of advanced technologies. With a focus on security, convenience, and compatibility, Samsung is setting the standard for the next generation of digital solutions, empowering users to unlock new possibilities in their daily lives.

