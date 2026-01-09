Samsung Unveils World’s First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026

Samsung has introduced the R95H, the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV, marking a significant milestone in home entertainment. Announced at CES 2026, this innovative display combines innovative technology with a refined artistic design, setting a new benchmark for modern televisions. With its emphasis on unparalleled picture quality, immersive sound, and a gallery-inspired aesthetic, the R95H is designed to redefine both your viewing experience and your living space.

Innovative Design: A Fusion of Technology and Art

The R95H is not merely a television; it is a statement piece that blends technology with art. Its “Timeless Frame” design draws inspiration from architectural windows, offering a sleek and sophisticated appearance that seamlessly integrates into any interior setting. Unlike conventional televisions, the R95H is crafted to resemble an expansive, immersive window, creating a sense of openness and elegance.

The minimalist frame ensures compatibility with a wide range of décor styles, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize both aesthetics and functionality. To complement its visual appeal, Samsung has equipped the R95H with a sound system precisely calibrated to its size, delivering audio that matches the grandeur of its display. This combination of form and function ensures the R95H is as much a design centerpiece as it is a technological marvel.

Micro RGB Technology: A New Standard in Picture Quality

At the heart of the R95H lies Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB technology, which redefines what is possible in picture quality. Powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, this advanced system works in tandem with features like the Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro to deliver unmatched color accuracy, contrast, and realism. The R95H achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 wide color gamut, a certification by VDE, making sure every hue is displayed with stunning precision and vibrancy.

To address common viewing challenges, the R95H incorporates Glare-Free Technology, which minimizes reflections and enhances visibility in any lighting condition. Whether you are watching a movie in a dimly lit room or enjoying a sports game under bright daylight, the display ensures a consistently superior viewing experience. This combination of advanced features positions the R95H as a leader in visual performance.

Smart Features for a Seamless Experience

The R95H goes beyond delivering exceptional visuals by offering a suite of intelligent features designed to enhance your interaction with the TV. These features transform the R95H into more than just a screen—it becomes an intelligent hub for entertainment and design. Key highlights include:

HDR10+ Advanced: Optimizes brightness and contrast to deliver lifelike visuals with incredible depth and detail.

Optimizes brightness and contrast to deliver lifelike visuals with incredible depth and detail. Eclipsa Audio System: Provides rich, multidimensional sound, creating an immersive cinematic experience.

Provides rich, multidimensional sound, creating an immersive cinematic experience. Vision AI Companion: Offers conversational search, personalized recommendations, and AI-driven tools to simplify navigation and enhance usability.

Offers conversational search, personalized recommendations, and AI-driven tools to simplify navigation and enhance usability. AI Football Mode Pro: Automatically adjusts settings to optimize live sports viewing, making sure you never miss a moment of the action.

Automatically adjusts settings to optimize live sports viewing, making sure you never miss a moment of the action. Generative Wallpaper: Transforms the screen into a digital art display when not in use, adding an artistic touch to your living space.

These features are designed to elevate the R95H from a traditional television to an integral part of your home, offering both entertainment and aesthetic value.

A Star of CES 2026

The R95H was a standout feature of Samsung’s Exhibition Zone at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where it captivated attendees with its technological and design innovations. By merging innovative technology with artistic sensibility, Samsung has redefined the role of a television in modern homes. The R95H’s massive 130-inch screen, combined with its advanced Micro RGB technology and intelligent features, offers a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.

Samsung’s commitment to innovation is evident in the R95H, which not only delivers an unparalleled viewing experience but also serves as a design centerpiece for contemporary living spaces. As the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV, the R95H represents a bold step forward in television technology, setting a new standard for what is possible in home entertainment.

Source Samsung



