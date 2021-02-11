Samsung unveils Smart-ISO Pro camera technology (Video)

Samsung has released some more details about its new Smart-ISO Pro camera technology for smartphones, the technology is designed to improve HDR.

The video below explains how the technology works to improve the camera in low light situations, lets find out how it works.

To ensure smartphone cameras can deliver clear images even in diverse lighting situations, Samsung developed Smart-ISO technology for its image sensors. This solution equips image sensors with two levels of conversion gain, high and low ISO mode, allowing the camera to select the optimal settings depending on the environment.

When the lighting is low, high ISO mode converts light to voltage with higher conversion gain to express adequate detailing in shadow while reducing noise in the image. Low ISO mode also maximizes the capacity of each individual pixel to prevent oversaturation and to enhance color reproduction in brighter parts of the shot.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Smart-ISO Pro technology for smartphone cameras at the link below.

Source Samsung

