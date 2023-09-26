Samsung unveils new LPDDR-based LPCAMM

Samsung has announced that it is launching some new memory modules, the new Samsung LPDDR-based LPCAMM which are designed for the next generation of PCs and laptops and also for data centers.

Samsung has said that their new Samsung LPDDR-based LPCAMM comes with improved power efficiency of around 70 percent, plus improved performance of around 50 percent.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has developed the industry’s first Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM) form factor, which is expected to transform the DRAM1 market for PCs and laptops — and potentially even data centers. Samsung’s groundbreaking development for its 7.5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) LPCAMM has completed system verification through Intel’s platform.

Historically, PCs and laptops have conventionally used LPDDR DRAM or DDR-based So-DIMMs.2 While LPDDR is compact, it’s permanently attached to the motherboard, making it challenging to replace during repairs or upgrades. On the other hand, So-DIMMs can be attached or detached easily but have limitations with performance and other physical features.

LPCAMM overcomes the shortcomings of both LPDDR and So-DIMMs, addressing the increased demand for more efficient yet compact devices. Being a detachable module, LPCAMM offers enhanced flexibility for PC and laptop manufacturers during the production process. Compared to So-DIMM, LPCAMM occupies up to 60% less space on the motherboard. This allows more efficient use of devices’ internal space while also improving performance by up to 50% and power efficiency by up to 70%.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung LPDDR-based LPCAMM memory modules over at Samsung’s website at the link below, they will go into production in 2024.

Source Samsung



